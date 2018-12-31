Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

How much sleep do we need and can we have too much of it? Darren Dodd discusses why sleep is now being seen as an acute health issue in developed societies with the FT’s science editor Clive Cookson and neuroscientist Matthew Walker, author of Why we sleep


Contributors: Naomi Rovnick, FT Live reporter, Darren Dodd editor of FT Health, Clive Cookson, science editor, and Matthew Walker, Professor of Neuroscience and Psychology and the director of the Center for Human Sleep Science at the University of California, Berkeley. Producer: Fiona Symon



