Art in the Americas Art Basel Miami Beach is among a rich offering of fairs taking place in Miami this week as the city roars back © Sadie Benning/Mitchell, Innes & Nash; Lorna Simpson/Hauser & Wirth/Jeff McLane; Rodney Graham/303 Gallery Art Basel Miami Beach opens in a younger, richer, techier cityThe fair will sell socially conscious artists and NFTs to a growing audience of local collectorsnew Sneaker king James Whitner: ‘I’m curating how I want to visualise my life’The streetwear-fashion entrepreneur and collector on empowering black communities through artnew Artist Naama Tsabar on destroying guitars and turning life into sculptureThe Israeli-born, New York-based artist probes the limits of sound and space in her show at The Bass in Miami new The pull of Palm Beach for art galleriesThe scene has boomed in this affluent island town in a low-tax statenew Curtain call for Chilean artist Felipe MujicaThe Chilean artist’s fabric pieces highlight cultures ignored by the mainstream art worldnew Mischer’Traxler tangle with the natural world at Design MiamiThe Austrian design duo present a new project exploring the Earth’s ecological complexitynew All the fun of the fairs in MiamiUntitled, NADA, Fridge . . . Art Basel Miami Beach is part of a diverse line-up this weeknew