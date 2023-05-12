Cutting inflation and stopping small-boat migration are two of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s five core priorities, but there's no let-up in inflation or unhappiness with the government's policy on asylum seekers. George Parker, the FT’s political editor, discusses with economics correspondent Delphine Strauss and economics editor Chris Giles how far off target the government is. Plus, the UK’s stretched public finances are braced for a hit of up to £10bn in compensation claims for those affected by a decades-long NHS contaminated blood scandal. How did it happen? George hears from global health correspondent Sarah Neville and Barry Flynn, one of the victims who has severe haemophilia A and was infected with hepatitis C.

UK faces bill of up to £10bn to cover blood scandal compensation

Inflation and NHS waiting lists threaten Rishi Sunak’s five-pledge strategy

UK borrowing costs increase to their highest level in almost 15 years

UK plans curbs on visas for overseas students’ family members

