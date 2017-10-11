UK universities pension scheme weaker than claimed, says watchdog

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The ability of British universities and staff to pay an extra £500m a year to protect the future benefits of the sector’s £60bn retirement fund has been questioned by the Pensions Regulator.

A confidential letter sent by the regulator to the heads of the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) set out a series of concerns over its 2017 actuarial valuation and suggested that the future of the scheme is rockier than assessed by its managers.

More than 350 university employers, and unions representing academics and higher education staff, are facing demands to pay a combined 6 to 7 per cent more towards staff pensions, or about £500m extra a year from the sector’s payroll. Angry academics have already started consulting over industrial action in protest.

The intervention of the regulator is a potential embarrassment, particularly since the chief executive of the USS, Bill Galvin, was chief of the Pensions Regulator (TPR) from 2010 to 2013.

The USS, which serves about 400,000 members, said the proposed increase was needed to keep retirement benefits in their current shape, as pension costs have risen by a third.

But the letter, sent to David Eastwood, chair of the USS, said the sector should be in category two out of the four “covenant grade” categories, suggesting there is a medium-term risk that the sector will not be able to support its pension promises. In contrast, the USS had placed the sector covenant in the top category, according to the TPR.

“Employer covenant is fundamental to the funding of the scheme,” said the TPR, in the five-page document seen by the Financial Times. “It appears to us that the sector covenant is weaker than the Trustee’s assessment.”

It continued: “We take the view that there are issues with the sector’s ability to increase payments to the scheme, which might arise under realistic downside scenarios, to remove the deficit over an appropriate period.”

TPR said the a “key reason” for its weaker view was the “substantial increase” in the size of the scheme’s liabilities in recent years, which had outstripped the increase in the scheme’s assets between 2014 and 2017.

The USS has estimated its 2017 deficit at £5bn, about the same level as its last actuarial valuation in 2014.

But the letter, which was sent on September 15, said the valuation methodology employed by the USS “was very complex”, and there were “many significant risks inherent in the funding approach”.

The regulator also said the USS “could have been clearer” in its communications in a consultation document over the valuation, sent to Universities UK, the sector’s trade body, and to trade unions.

“USS has created a smokescreen hoping to hide the real size of its deficit, and the real extent of its long-term problems,” claimed John Ralfe, an independent pensions consultant.

“The regulator is also clear that USS’s plan requires universities to take much more risk than in 2014 and that this higher risk has not been properly explained to universities.”

The USS defended its analysis, saying the regulator’s views came at an early stage in the valuation process and were preliminary.

“Our approach is rigorous and thorough,” said a spokesperson for the USS.

“UUK has welcomed our open and transparent approach, and the quality of employer responses (to the consultation) demonstrates a very clear understanding of the position.”

A spokesperson for TPR said: “We are engaged in ongoing discussions with the USS trustee and the employer representatives but it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The USS valuation enraged academics who are facing cuts to their retirement benefits or having to make higher payments their pensions.

“We are consulting with members at the moment about the future of the scheme and asking them if they would be prepared to take industrial action to defend their pensions,” said Sally Hunt, general secretary of the University and College Union.

Meanwhile, UUK said the Pensions Regulator’s view “makes it clear” that USS pension costs and risk “have to be controlled”.

“The deficit and scale of future costs are sizeable, making benefit reform necessary,” said Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of UUK.