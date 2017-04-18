Facebook lays out vision for augmented reality

Facebook launched the first augmented reality platform at its annual developers conference, opening up the ability to create new content using the smartphone’s camera.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and chief executive outlined his vision for the new features as he opened the conference, declaring that in “act two” the camera would star as an augmented reality tool. It will allow users to play with filters, lenses and 3D objects to enhance the images they share on the social network.

Speaking in front of 4,000 developers at the company’s annual developer conference in San Jose, he showed off new technologies that allow users to add imaginary steam to their coffee cup, pretend to fill a room with water, or place a map of their run on top of their sweaty face.

Mr Zuckerberg acknowledged Facebook was slow to realise the potential of the smartphone’s camera for use in augmented reality, which was pioneered by rival Snap, the owner of Snapchat, which innovated the use of filters and lenses for photos. Snap also launched 3D augmented reality products on Tuesday.

“Even if we were a little slow to add cameras to all our apps, I’m confident we are going to push this AR forward,” he said.

The Facebook founder added that while he at first had thought that glasses would be the first mainstream augmented reality platform, it had actually become the smartphone. But he hinted that Facebook would create its own augmented reality glasses, which would compete with Snapchat’s Spectacles. “All this work is going to go into the glasses we all want.”

Facebook also unveiled an early version of social virtual reality, in which users could create avatars to meet their friends in a ‘space’, explore 360-degree photos, or use the messenger app to make video calls from their virtual world.

Related article Man wanted in Facebook murder video kills himself, police say Social media network under scrutiny for failing to remove recording for two hours

The Facebook chief executive connected the new technological platform with the social network’s mission to build community.

“For the past decade Facebook has been focused on friends and family. Our next focus building community,” he said. “Augmented reality is going to help us mix the digital and the physical in all new ways, and that’s going to make our physical reality better.”

The launch comes as Facebook faces criticism as it tries to grow into its role as a platform that influences the lives of its almost 2bn users. The company was rocked by accusations that it had shaped the debate around the US presidential election by not doing enough to stop the spread of fake news.

This week, it has been criticised for taking two hours to remove the video of a murder of an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mr Zuckerberg touched on the tragedy, expressing sympathy for the family and friends of the victim. “We have a lot of work to keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening,” he said.

Related article Facebook enlists bots in latest bid to court businesses Social site seeks to reinvent itself as new ‘Yellow Pages’ at F8 conference

Mr Zuckerberg first set out his vision for the social network as a “global community” in a 6,000-word letter published in February. He said Facebook wanted to provide the tools to make communities more safe, supportive, inclusive and civically-engaged.

"We live in a time when society is divided and we all have a lot of work to help people come together,” he said on Tuesday.