Nazanin returns and Spring Statement preview
The UK celebrated the return of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after six years of imprisonment in Iran. We discuss how she was released and what it says about other parts of foreign policy. Plus we discuss Boris Johnson’s failed visit to Saudi Arabia, the latest sanctions against Russian oligarchs and preview Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement next week.
Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Laura Hughes, Robert Shrimsley and special guest Rupert Harrison.
Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.
