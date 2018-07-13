Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

US president Donald Trump arrived in London on Thursday for a three-day visit to the UK.

© Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

An RAF honour guard stands to receive Mr Trump and US first lady Melania Trump as they disembark from Air Force One at London’s Stansted airport on Thursday.

© Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

Mr and Mrs Trump are escorted along the tarmac by UK international trade secretary Liam Fox, Lord Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst and US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson.

© Peter Macdiarmid/LNP

People watch from the top of Primrose Hill in London as Mr Trump’s helicopter, Marine One, comes into land at the Regent’s Park home of the US ambassador to the UK.

© Joel Goodman/DPA

Mr Trump with UK prime minister Theresa May at Blenheim Palace ahead of a black-tie dinner with business leaders.

© Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

Mrs Trump, Mr Trump, Mrs May and her husband Philip May on the steps of Blenheim Palace’s Great Court to watch the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards perform a ceremonial welcome.

© Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty

Protesters with placards at a barrier set up to block access to the US ambassador’s residence, Winfield House, in Regent’s Park.

© AP

A 6m-high blimp depicting Mr Trump as a baby hovers next to the statue of former UK prime minister Winston Churchill in London’s Parliament Square in protest at the president’s visit.

© Luca Bruno/AP

Mrs Trump plays bowls as she meets children and British military veterans at The Royal Hospital Chelsea in central London on Friday.

© Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Mr Trump and Mrs May during their meeting at Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence in Buckinghamshire, on Friday.

© Andy Rain/EPA

Tens of thousands of people take part in a protest against Mr Trump’s visit in central London on Friday.

© PA

Mr Trump and Mrs May held a joint press conference at Chequers on Friday afternoon.