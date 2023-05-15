Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu are locked in a tight battle for the presidency as the election count suggested rising odds of an unprecedented second round, Argentina today will announce a new round of emergency government measures, Twitter's new CEO could mend relations with advertisers who have paused spending on the social media site, and big infrastructure projects have led to soaring demand for the world’s most used natural material, sand.

