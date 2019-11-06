Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump’s envoy to the EU acknowledges Ukraine aid was linked to a probe into Joe Biden, Ikea and H&M resist retail disruption by investing hundreds of millions of euros into venture capital investments and Germany’s finance minister, Olaf Scholz, offers hope of a breakthrough in plans to create a full eurozone banking union. Plus, an FT investigation shows that air pollution on the London Underground is as much as 10 times above health guidelines.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.