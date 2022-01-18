The outgoing chief executive of Intelsat, one of the world’s largest fixed satellite operators, will earn a minimum $4m cash and share payout when he retires after the company emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection later this year.

The “golden goodbye” for Stephen Spengler follows a $10m payout in 2020, the year in which the group sought the court’s protection from creditors to restructure its $16bn debt burden.

In the US, authorities are beginning to question the level of bonuses paid to retain executives during a company bankruptcy. A study by the Government Accountability Office found that in 2020 about $571m in court-approved bonuses was paid to executives and employees of companies in Chapter 11.

Last October, with Intelsat’s emergence from Chapter 11 in sight, Spengler announced plans to retire. Under the terms disclosed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, he will be entitled to all payments due under the company incentive scheme, a lump sum cash severance payment of $2.9m and a grant of $1m in “restricted stock units” that will vest when he leaves. Incentive payouts for 2021 have not yet been disclosed.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Spengler said it had been his decision to step down. The payouts were “part of the plan of reorganisation” that had been agreed with Intelsat’s post-bankruptcy owners. Spengler said he would stay until his successor was in place and the group was out of bankruptcy protection. “I committed to them [the company’s owners] that I would be here to help them through this transition,” he said. “I do not believe that will take into the second part of this year.”

Spengler, who became chief executive in 2015, said the company would emerge from bankruptcy with debt more than halved to $7bn.

Intelsat, which provides broadband capacity and services to business and government customers, was now actively exploring the possibility of launching a network at lower altitudes. This could be integrated with its existing geostationary communications network of 52 satellites flying more than 35,000kms above the earth.

“We believe in a multi-orbit satellite network,” Spengler said.

Intelsat had filed with US regulators for a service from medium earth orbit (MEO) — more than 2,000kms altitude. This offered more potential than the low earth orbit (LEO) constellations being built by other operators such as Elon Musk’s Starlink or OneWeb, in which Intelsat was once a shareholder, Spengler suggested.

“We felt that an approach in MEO was more attractive . . . Latency (the delay between sending and receiving a signal) is not too different than in LEO, it has the right economics and overall we think it is potentially a good enhancement to our network,” he said.

The group would consider involving partners to build such a network, he added. “We are open to multiple ways to make this happen. There are others who are interested in developing next generation space assets.”

Spengler said that during Intelsat’s bankruptcy it had continued to invest, by acquiring aviation connectivity services provider GoGo and ordering four more flexible, software-defined satellites.

However, some analysts speculated that the company could quickly become a target as the industry begins to consolidate in the face of pressure from Musk and others. A merger of Intelsat with another operator, such as Luxembourg’s SES, could make sense at a time when pricing was under pressure, said Armand Musey, founder of satellite and telecoms consultancy Summit Ridge.

“There is no real route other than to sell to someone who can use the synergies of the installed customer base, which they can serve more cheaply,” added Musey.

Finally, the group stands to earn compensation of $4.7bn from US regulators for freeing up spectrum to allow a federal auction for 5G services. These proceeds would be used to reduce debt further, Spengler said.

Intelsat entered bankruptcy in May 2020, arguing that it could not manage the transition to new technology required to free up the air waves while carrying $16bn in debt.



