© Kuba Ryniewicz

Student Tom Banks, 19, wears Paul Smith cycling jersey, £155. Bunney gold rings, all POA. Fendi vintage gold earring, stylist’s own

© Kuba Ryniewicz

Duane Nasis, 34, a dancer and stunt trainee, wears Balenciaga ribbed stretch-jersey top, €895, denim baggy jeans, €850, and rubber Space Derby shoes, €695

© Kuba Ryniewicz

Student Suleyman Ali, 17, wears Burberry cotton gabardine sleeveless trench coat and cotton sleeveless top, both POA

© Kuba Ryniewicz

Luke Clayton Thompson, 28, an artist (who releases music under the name Autono), wears Loewe mohair oversized jumper, £595. Dolce & Gabbana wool trousers, £725. John Lobb leather Lopez loafers, £1,055. Pantherella cotton socks, £14

© Kuba Ryniewicz

Tyrone Smith, 26, a writer, wears Fendi cotton cropped jacket, £980, silk shirt, £750, and cotton Bermuda shorts, £760

© Kuba Ryniewicz

Tom wears Dior wool belted coat, £4,200, matching cardigan (worn inside out), POA, cashmere mouliné knitted jog trousers, £1,900, and wool Fair Isle socks, £320. Rings, model’s own

© Kuba Ryniewicz

Isaac Knowles, 21, a chef, wears Giorgio Armani linen jacket, £1,800. Margaret Howell poplin shirt, £335, and silk tie, £95

© Kuba Ryniewicz © Kuba Ryniewicz

Rajpreet Sandhu, 22, a law student, wears Louis Vuitton wool and llama-hair coat, £3,500, wool padded waistcoat, £1,600, cotton knit top, £430, wool skirt, £2,100, and grain leather trainers, £860. Judy Blame vintage sterling-silver Gimme Five ring, stylist’s own

© Kuba Ryniewicz

Student Ace Rahman, 20, wears Dolce & Gabbana sheer knitted and crystal-embroidered top, £1,850, and cotton vest, £130

© Kuba Ryniewicz

Isaac wears Brioni wool/silk/linen jacket, £3,830, silk shirt, £840, and wool/silk trousers, £5,300. John Lobb leather Lopez loafers, £1,055. Falke cotton socks, £13

© Kuba Ryniewicz

Donté Da Costa, 20, a boxer, wears Hermès leather shirt, £6,200, and matching shorts, £4,900

© Kuba Ryniewicz

Ace wears Prada canvas shirt suit, £1,700, wool trousers, £1,400, cotton shorts (just seen), £1,250, and leather shoes, £890

© Kuba Ryniewicz

Tristan Pull wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello linen embroidery Bow tunic, £1,350

Models, Suleyman Ali at Xdirectn, Isaac Knowles and Ace Rahman at Brother, Donté Da Costa, Tom Banks and Tyrone Smith at Menace, Duane Nasis, Luke Clayton Thompson, Rajpreet Sandhu and Tristan Pull. Casting, Ben Grimes and Tiago Martin at Ben Grimes Casting. Hair, Naoki Komiya at Julian Watson Agency using Bumble and Bumble. Make-up, Natsumi Narita. Photographer’s assistant, Lucy Rooney. Fashion assistant, Peter Aluuan. Hair assistant, Daniel Moura. Production, Charlie Pender at Farago Projects