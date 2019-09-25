Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

House Democrats have launched impeachment proceedings against US president Donald Trump and Adam Neumann has been pushed out as chief executive of WeWork following the dramatic collapse of its initial public offering. Plus, the FT’s chief foreign affairs commentator, Gideon Rachman, sets out what is next for Boris Johnson and British politics following the Supreme Court’s rebuke of the prime minister’s suspension of parliament.

