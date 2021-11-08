Why footballers stumble in their finances
French prosecutors probe Sanjeev Gupta, a weakened Biden vows to pass next big spending bill
French authorities have opened an investigation into the French operations of UK metals magnate Sanjeev Gupta, and President Joe Biden is moving ahead with his next bill on his ambitious legislative agenda while struggling to revive his political fortunes. Plus, the FT’s Money Clinic podcast host, Claer Barrett, talks about the financial minefields that young British footballers often fail to navigate.
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
