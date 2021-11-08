Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/e9bcbc06-e603-4baf-b5d1-fd8603103bb5





French authorities have opened an investigation into the French operations of UK metals magnate Sanjeev Gupta, and President Joe Biden is moving ahead with his next bill on his ambitious legislative agenda while struggling to revive his political fortunes. Plus, the FT’s Money Clinic podcast host, Claer Barrett, talks about the financial minefields that young British footballers often fail to navigate.





French prosecutors investigate Sanjeev Gupta’s business empire

https://www.ft.com/content/b9debac5-bf40-4392-ab9f-2bdb70dcae28





Biden seeks course out of doldrums after US legislative victory - with Lauren Fedor

https://www.ft.com/content/fa0282fd-e8dc-43f1-8222-39e1efdc262e





The financial secrets of footballers, part one - with Claer Barrett

https://www.ft.com/content/962ee94e-1b6d-4631-a6ab-08ff3abea724





