CEOs and BoE fight back on May’s pay plans, the death row lawyer who keeps losing, and the best way to resist temptation

UK prime minister Theresa May is facing a growing backlash over her flagship business reforms after leading company bosses and the Bank of England’s chief economist urged her to reverse plans on executive pay. Senior finance and corporate figures, including the BoE’s Andy Haldane and GlaxoSmithKline’s chief executive Sir Andrew Witty, have rejected two of the prime minister’s main corporate governance proposals.

In a report to be published on Friday, they argue against annual binding shareholder votes on pay and the publication of pay ratios between chief executives and workers. The reaction has been so negative as to leave the PM’s initiative dead in the water.

Meanwhile, Britons face more than a decade of lost wage growth and will earn no more by 2021 than they did in 2008 as the workforce endures the worst period for pay in at least 70 years. Finally, the private files from former chancellor Geoffrey Howe, which warned of the ‘devastating effect’ of leaving Europe - back in 1980. (FT)

In the news

Trump’s cabinet spectacle Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, known on Wall Street as the “king of bankruptcy” for his record of buying failing companies, will be tapped as Donald Trump’s commerce secretary, putting an advocate of renegotiating US trade pacts in a key economic post. Meanwhile, the top choices for secretary of state — Mitt Romney and Rudolph W. Giuliani — have Republicans fiercely divided. (FT, NYT)

En garde Alain Juppé sought to provoke François Fillon on primetime television in France on Thursday, citing his opponent’s “lack of credibility” and “brutality” as he tried to make up for lost ground in the final days of the race for the centre-right presidential nomination. Mr Fillon was regarded as the winner. (FT, Guardian)

US election recount Jill Stein, the Green party’s presidential candidate, has raised more than $3.6m in a crowdfunding campaign, which is enough to initiate recounts in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan—states that Hillary Clinton lost narrowly. Unless evidence of systemic hacking emerges, it is unlikely to overturn the election result but for many it is an important exercise for democracy. (Quartz)

Turkey talk The European Parliament on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favour of suspending EU membership talks with Turkey, reflecting a hardening stance towards Ankara following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s crackdown on opponents. The vote is non-binding but comes amid mounting anxiety in Europe over the direction Turkey is taking. (FT)

Voters skipped in new deal Colombia’s government has signed a revised peace accord with Marxist rebels to formally end five decades of civil war, less than two months after voters narrowly rejected the original agreement in a referendum. This time the deal will not be put to a popular vote but will instead be submitted for approval by Congress. (FT)

Democracy, not independence Lord Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, has lambasted two lawmakers who were recently disqualified for pledging allegiance to the “Hong Kong nation”, arguing that the burgeoning independence movement in the Chinese territory is “completely counter-productive”. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Online shoppers The battle for Thanksgiving online shoppers is under way, with early data suggesting US Black Friday sales via ecommerce will hit $2bn for the first time. (FT)

Food for thought

The lawyer who keeps losing A single attorney has had more clients sentenced to death in federal court than any other defence lawyer in the US. He’s part of a deeply flawed system that is about to get worse. (Guardian)

Snap out of it Donald Trump is just the jolt Europe needed. Too long coddled by the US, Europeans should welcome the president-elect’s admonition to stand on their own feet, says the FT’s Philip Stephens. Beyond its economic interest in European stability — the EU may have its troubles but it is America’s richest overseas market — the US has much to lose from a break-up of the alliance. (FT)

Move over Tinder For those Catholics itching to be absolved, a Scottish Archbishop may have just revolutionised the search for a confessional — with a new smartphone and tablet app launched at the Vatican. The Tinder-like app, which has inevitably been dubbed “Sindr” by some commentators, is expected to go live in early 2017. (Time)

FT seasonal appeal In the Democratic Republic of Congo, typhoid has broken out, surgery needs performing and healthcare is almost non-existent. Enter the staff of Médecins Sans Frontières, a charity that works to save lives in regions blighted by war, disease and disaster across the globe. Also, read the road diary of FT’s Africa editor, David Pilling. (FT)

The myth of self-control Human beings are horrible at resisting temptation. Psychologists say using willpower to achieve goals is overhyped. Here’s what actually works. (Vox)

Video of the day

Tommy Mair and the far right An act of far-right terrorism stunned Britain — but far-right ideas have advanced towards the mainstream. Tom Burgis investigates Jo Cox’s killer. (FT)