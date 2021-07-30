All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

“Life Among the Lowly” is the subtitle of which bestselling American novel, first published in 1852?

© Angela Deane-Drummond/Evening Standard/Getty Images For which film did Steven Spielberg (above) win his first Oscar for Best Director?

Which spin-off from Dallas ran from 1979 to 1993?

What’s the first word of Tom Stoppard’s play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (also the second, third, fourth and fifth)?

Before the introduction of a limit of 1mg per cigarette, which brand of British cigarettes contained the most nicotine?

Which performer said: “I want to be a comedian in my own right, but Emu won’t let me do it”?

Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and Grenada are all in which island group within the Lesser Antilles?

According to a chapter heading in the 1560 Geneva Bible, for what did Esau sell his birthright?

Which product is described on the packet as “The original re-usable adhesive”?