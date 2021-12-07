FT Series Wellbeing and fitness: six new ways to optimise your health this winter From new hobbies to the latest oxygen therapy © Eleven Experience | The view from the spa at Deplar Farm The lung game: is hyperbaric oxygen therapy any good?The wellness trend is said to heal wounds, improve brain function and treat long Covid. Time to take a deep breath...new Power to the pedal: the galvanising effects of experiencing London by e-bike How going electric brought new energy to the way the FT’s CEO — formerly an e-bike sceptic — navigates the UK capital Inside the ‘life extension’ marketFrom adding a few extra years on, to the quest for immortality, the business of ageing is getting older by the day Five wellness escapes to revive body and mindFrom Ayurvedic bliss in Kerala to snow bathing in Colorado Why wearables could mean the doctor no longer knows bestSmart rings and watches are shifting from activity trackers to sophisticated healthcare toolsAkram Khan on Brazilian jiu-jitsu and his beautiful midlife crisisThe dancer reveals the gentle art of extreme violence