For any company, receiving a US Department of Justice indictment containing accusations that could land one of its senior executives in prison for decades would be the stuff of nightmares.

But for Huawei and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, twin indictments in the US, one charging the company with attempted theft of trade secrets, wire fraud and obstruction of justice and one charging Ms Meng with conspiracy to defraud the US, bank fraud, wire fraud and obstruction of justice, are expected to be just the beginning.

The Chinese technology group, which like Ms Meng denies the charges, has become an emblem for Washington’s growing fears over China as a threat to US global economic and technological dominance. The China hawks in the Trump administration are therefore pushing for further punitive steps against Huawei beyond its prosecution in court over alleged violations of Iran sanctions and theft of technology owned by T-Mobile.

Some of the measures under discussion in Washington could deal a heavy financial blow to Huawei — and put western multinationals that have partnered with the Chinese company under strain.

One possible path would be to bar all US exports to Huawei, a step Washington tried against its Chinese state-controlled rival ZTE but suspended after a few months. This sanctions approach, commonly referred to as the “nuclear option”, is considered unlikely because it would impose a heavy cost on US technology companies supplying the Chinese giant.

An alternative, according to legal experts briefed on the discussions, would be a ban on purchases from Huawei. “Since no first-tier telecom operator in the US uses Huawei network gear, this would hurt only some smaller, regional carriers,” said a US technology industry executive. “The damage is limited, or so the argument goes.”

But experts argue that this view ignores Huawei’s huge role in the global telecoms market. “A ban on US sales to Huawei would be as nuclear as an option could be,” said Stephen Peepels, head of US securities at Hogan Lovells, the law firm, in Hong Kong.

Another equally serious alternative would be to deem Huawei a “specially designated national” — the term the US government uses for individuals or companies subject to sanctions. Such a move would be based on charges contained in the indictment that Huawei tricked US banks into financing dealings with Iran from which they were barred under US sanctions. Under US law, any company breaking sanctions can become a target of them as well.

“Within the parameters of existing law, if a party is seen as having flagrantly violated or facilitated the violation of US sanctions, the US has the power to designate that party as an SDN,” Mr Peepels said.

Such a move against Huawei would put many of its business partners at risk as well, even those operating outside the US. The US applies the sanctions to any business with Iran conducted in US currency or involving US persons or technology, he said.

While about half of Huawei’s business is in China, making it immune from sanctions, analysts see partial vulnerability across its vast emerging markets business, depending on the nature of sanctions.

In several markets across Africa, Asia and Latin America it works with global carriers, such as Spain’s Telefónica in parts of Latin America; Vodafone-backed Vodacom in South Africa, and Norwegian Telenor in Myanmar. If Washington were to designate the Chinese firm an SDN, these carriers could be forced to choose between suspending ties with Huawei globally — or face legal risks in the US themselves.

But analysts and industry players say replacing Huawei would be tough for the countries concerned. Huawei supplements its telecoms kit with teams of technicians to handle glitches — a service other telecoms companies find difficult to match.

“They’d send planeloads of engineers; people called them the Red Army,” said Duncan Clark, founder of China-based telecoms consultancy BDA.

Huawei also endears itself to governments in the developing world through generous vendor finance facilitated by state credit and extended payback timeframes. It is also willing to customise kit for smaller operators, analysts say.

European players, North American rivals were mostly eliminated when the telecoms bubble burst, have more constrained balance sheets and lower capacity to contend with late repayments.

All of that will not deter US prosecutors, however, from fighting to convict Huawei and Ms Meng, who is on bail in Canada fighting extradition to the US. She was granted a request in a Canadian court on Tuesday to apply for a change in who is responsible for her bail, and the date for her extradition hearing was pushed back by a month to March 6. But experts said she faced an uphill battle to avoid extradition to the US.

“Canada does not have to determine whether she is guilty, just whether there is enough evidence to go to trial . . . I would be surprised if she was able to defeat it,” said Julian Ku, a law professor at Hofstra University, New York.

