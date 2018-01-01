Accessibility help
Skip to navigation
Skip to content
Skip to footer
Sign In
Subscribe
Menu
Search
Financial Times
myFT
Search the
FT
Search
Close
Home
World
Sections
World Home
Global Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
Most Read
Mark Carney warns of economic chaos in no-deal Brexit
Labour to vote against Brexit deal, Emily Thornberry says
Donald Trump calls JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon a ‘nervous mess’
‘Robin Hood in reverse’: the crisis in the Brazilian state
Trump casts doubt on new US-China trade talks
US
Sections
US Home
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Companies
Sections
Companies Home
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Professional Services
Retail & Consumer
Technology
Telecoms
Transport
Most Read
Donald Trump calls JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon a ‘nervous mess’
EY hits back at calls to break up Big Four accounting firms
Apple hopes its daring bet on iPhone pricing will still pay off
Life lessons from the people who worked at Lehman Brothers
Goldman Sachs reshuffles top team under new chief executive
Markets
Sections
Markets Home
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Most Read
Trader blows €100m hole in Nasdaq’s Nordic power market
A weaker British pound makes no economic sense
Market reckoning is coming after a decade of QE
Monzo: When is a bank not a bank?
Bond investors race for a piece of biggest LBO since crisis
Opinion
Sections
Opinion Home
Columnists
The FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Blogs
Obituaries
Letters
Most Read
The mystery of the Lehman Brothers 10th anniversary bash
A weaker British pound makes no economic sense
Apple’s new iPhones mark next phase in smartphone wars
Market reckoning is coming after a decade of QE
A suitable job for a woman
Work & Careers
Sections
Work & Careers Home
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Most Read
Life lessons from the people who worked at Lehman Brothers
Do I need an MBA as well as a Masters in Management?
What I wish I had known at 18
Global Masters in Management ranking 2018: analysis and methodology
A tale of two bankers — and modern parenting
Life & Arts
Sections
Life & Arts Home
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Next Act
Style
Travel
Most Read
Emily Thornberry: ‘Britain has disappeared into the Brexit black hole’
The next giant leap: space beyond mankind
Life on the edge at Trump’s border
The trouble with racial language
Afloat in the Arizona desert: houseboating on Lake Powell
Sign In
Subscribe
Menu
Search
Home
World
US
Companies
Markets
Opinion
Work & Careers
Life & Arts
Financial Times
Sign In
Subscribe
Search the
FT
Search
Close
To read:
Financial Times
Norsk Hydro abandons offer for Rio Tinto smelter
New to the Financial Times?
Enjoy 7 days of free access
Close
Financial Times
International Edition
Search the
FT
Search
Switch to UK Edition
Top sections
Home
World
Show more World links
Global Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
US
Show more US links
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Companies
Show more Companies links
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Professional Services
Retail & Consumer
Technology
Telecoms
Transport
Markets
Show more Markets links
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Opinion
Show more Opinion links
Columnists
The FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Blogs
Obituaries
Letters
Work & Careers
Show more Work & Careers links
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Life & Arts
Show more Life & Arts links
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Next Act
Style
Travel
Personal Finance
Show more Personal Finance links
Property & Mortgages
Investments
Pensions
Tax
Banking & Savings
Advice & Comment
Science
Special Reports
FT recommends
Lex
Alphaville
EM Squared
Lunch with the FT
FT Confidential Research
Video
Podcasts
Blogs
News feed
Newsletters
myFT
Portfolio
Today's Newspaper (ePaper)
Crossword
Our Apps
Help Centre
Subscribe
Sign In