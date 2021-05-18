Counting is essential; for declarer, and for the defence. If your brain is addled, fingers will often prove sufficient.

Bidding Dealer: East N/S Game North East South West — NB 1NT NB 2C NB 2S NB 4S

South opened a Weak NT and North employed Stayman, ending with South playing in 4S. West might have led a passive trump, but opted for the most aggressive lead: 10♥. East needed to start counting . . .

N/S hold at least 27pts between them; East holds 10pts. This leaves between 1 and 3pts for West. West could hold K♣, but it is unlikely. So, how should East plan to defend?

The lead looks like a doubleton or singleton and, holding the two top trump winners, this gives East a chance either to give West a free ruff, or to promote West’s possible 9♠ or 10♠ into a winner. Whether declarer rises with A♥ or, as here, plays low, it makes no difference.

East will take her K♥ and return a heart, West completing her high-low peter with 8♥. When declarer crosses to dummy to lead a trump, East wins perforce and leads a third heart. South ruffs with a high trump and plays a second round of trumps. East wins and, again, leads a heart.

This time, South is stymied. If she ruffs high, she promotes West’s 9♠ into a winner; if she doesn’t, West ruffs and she loses her fourth trick.