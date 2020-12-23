France is reopening its borders with the UK to lorry drivers who test negative for Covid-19

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

France is set to reopen its borders with the UK to truck drivers who test negative for Covid-19, Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen aim for a Brexit trade deal by tonight, the US government sues Walmart for links to the opioid epidemic, and the botched launch of the video game Cyberpunk 2077 has prompted a shift by Sony. Plus, the FT’s consumer industries reporter, Patricia Nilsson, reveals how the dominant player in online porn operates its business.





France to reopen border with UK

ft.com/content/e2d2e680-752a-44a5-b014-60cd837532e7





Johnson and Von der Leyen intensify ‘hotline talks in Brexit deal push

ft.com/content/3576910f-6c51-4ad0-8ad1-75fb51641747





US sues Walmart alleging role in country’s opioid crisis

ft.com/content/2d9484ee-64a7-4bb6-8287-587f94c34b43?





Cyberpunk 2077 debacle prompts shift by Sony

ft.com/content/8af5618d-ca83-43f9-9f51-56b75ff9f181





MindGeek: the secretive owner of Pornhub and RedTube

ft.com/content/b50dc0a4-54a3-4ef6-88e0-3187511a67a2





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.