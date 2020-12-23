France is reopening its borders with the UK to lorry drivers who test negative for Covid-19
France is set to reopen its borders with the UK to truck drivers who test negative for Covid-19, Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen aim for a Brexit trade deal by tonight, the US government sues Walmart for links to the opioid epidemic, and the botched launch of the video game Cyberpunk 2077 has prompted a shift by Sony. Plus, the FT’s consumer industries reporter, Patricia Nilsson, reveals how the dominant player in online porn operates its business.
France to reopen border with UK
ft.com/content/e2d2e680-752a-44a5-b014-60cd837532e7
Johnson and Von der Leyen intensify ‘hotline talks in Brexit deal push
ft.com/content/3576910f-6c51-4ad0-8ad1-75fb51641747
US sues Walmart alleging role in country’s opioid crisis
ft.com/content/2d9484ee-64a7-4bb6-8287-587f94c34b43?
Cyberpunk 2077 debacle prompts shift by Sony
ft.com/content/8af5618d-ca83-43f9-9f51-56b75ff9f181
MindGeek: the secretive owner of Pornhub and RedTube
ft.com/content/b50dc0a4-54a3-4ef6-88e0-3187511a67a2
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
