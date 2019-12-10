STANDOUT Reed Smith The practice spun off its client technology arm to create Gravity Stack, a legal technology subsidiary. As a separate business, it licenses technology for contract and document lifecycle management, data analytics and project management to other law firms and in-house legal teams. It retains access to Reed Smith's global client base. 8 8 8 24

STANDOUT Orrick Orrick is national co-ordinating counsel for ongoing litigation against its client Johnson & Johnson. The firm has used various technology providers to develop a digital platform that tracks more than 1,000 active cases involving 100 Orrick litigators, 40 other law firms and 25 experts. It has saved $2.3m in legal costs over 15 months. 6 9 8 23

HIGHLY COMMENDED Perkins Coie Created a workflow management tool in order to collaborate with clients' in-house legal teams and track projects. Clients have more control over how their work is resourced and how it will be charged. 8 8 7 23

HIGHLY COMMENDED Hogan Lovells Created a project management and pricing structure tool to maintain budget consistency and transparency in its work with generic drugmaker Mylan. Business conducted for the company covered 16 countries and 150 transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. 6 8 8 22

COMMENDED BakerHostetler Created a 10-person research and development team called IncuBaker. The team research, test and collaborate with technology providers to develop and implement tools for the firm and its clients. 7 7 7 21

COMMENDED McCarthy Tétrault Acquired fellow Canadian law firm Wortzmans in 2017 and formed MT>3, a new division to provide clients with in-house services for ediscovery, information governance and data management. 7 7 7 21

COMMENDED Morgan, Lewis & Bockius Started Mutual Fund Studio, a team of lawyers, business and operations professionals that use software to automate fund registration and filing processes, saving money for clients. 6 8 7 21