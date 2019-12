STANDOUT Microsoft The Microsoft legal team holds events on various topics with a small group of law firms as part of its strategic partner programme. At a recent forum on innovation, the firms were asked to give presentations on past and future innovations in service delivery. The team hopes to drive behavioural change outside Microsoft by inviting other large corporates to the events. 7 9 8 24

HIGHLY COMMENDED Mylan Pharmaceutical company Mylan worked with law firm Hogan Lovells to develop a pricing structure for its global portfolio of work, which is co-ordinated by the firm’s US offices. The aim is to maintain budget certainty, consistency and transparency. 8 8 7 23

HIGHLY COMMENDED PayPal The online payments company's legal team created an innovation lab to generate new intellectual property for the company. The lab came under the legal department until it was shown to be viable. It is now part of the chief technology officer's reporting line, with labs in Singapore, India and the US. The lab is one of the biggest idea generators for the business. 7 8 8 23

HIGHLY COMMENDED Applied Materials Applied Materials’ improved legal service delivery includes an intellectual property management system, which automatically updates terms and conditions, allowing changes to be processed 90 per cent faster. Its centre of excellence for contractual work has cut costs by 80 per cent. 7 7 8 22

HIGHLY COMMENDED Pearson As part of the transformation of Pearson's legal department, the team launched a transaction services centre that acts as a contracting web portal. Staff enter a request and the workflow directs them to a self-service contract, offshore delivery centre or internal lawyers. 6 8 8 22

COMMENDED Honeywell The industrial conglomerate worked with AdvanceLaw, a forum of in-house legal teams, to establish a strategic partner panel of 12 firms. The company is switching most of its legal spend to the panel, which is made up of firms outside the top tier. To maintain quality, all panel work is evaluated and reported quarterly. 6 7 7 20

COMMENDED Nucor Until recently the 200 decentralised business units at Nucor, the US's largest steel producer, were free to manage their own legal affairs. Now the business has a central legal team that has standardised supply agreements and the procurement process for outside counsel, which has led to significant savings. 6 7 7 20

COMMENDED Tenneco The auto parts company's due diligence process allows employees to take on new vendors using a questionnaire rather than having to contact legal and compliance. Approximately 10,000 vendors have been screened using the process, which also monitors for fraud and conflicts of interest. 6 7 7 20

COMMENDED CI Capital Partners To cope with a high volume of smaller mergers and acquisition deals, the legal team at private equity firm CI Capital Partners has developed several ways to control outside counsel expenditure, including process mapping and fixed-fee agreements. 6 7 6 19