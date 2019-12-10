Print this page
The tables below rank law firms and in-house legal teams for the FT Innovative Lawyers North America awards.

New Business and Service Delivery Models
RankLaw firmDescriptionOriginalityLeadershipImpactTotal
STANDOUTReed SmithThe practice spun off its client technology arm to create Gravity Stack, a legal technology subsidiary. As a separate business, it licenses technology for contract and document lifecycle management, data analytics and project management to other law firms and in-house legal teams. It retains access to Reed Smith's global client base. 88824
STANDOUTOrrickOrrick is national co-ordinating counsel for ongoing litigation against its client Johnson & Johnson. The firm has used various technology providers to develop a digital platform that tracks more than 1,000 active cases involving 100 Orrick litigators, 40 other law firms and 25 experts. It has saved $2.3m in legal costs over 15 months.69823
HIGHLY COMMENDEDPerkins CoieCreated a workflow management tool in order to collaborate with clients' in-house legal teams and track projects. Clients have more control over how their work is resourced and how it will be charged.88723
HIGHLY COMMENDEDHogan LovellsCreated a project management and pricing structure tool to maintain budget consistency and transparency in its work with generic drugmaker Mylan. Business conducted for the company covered 16 countries and 150 transactional, regulatory and litigation matters.68822
COMMENDEDBakerHostetlerCreated a 10-person research and development team called IncuBaker. The team research, test and collaborate with technology providers to develop and implement tools for the firm and its clients. 77721
COMMENDEDMcCarthy TétraultAcquired fellow Canadian law firm Wortzmans in 2017 and formed MT>3, a new division to provide clients with in-house services for ediscovery, information governance and data management. 77721
COMMENDEDMorgan, Lewis & BockiusStarted Mutual Fund Studio, a team of lawyers, business and operations professionals that use software to automate fund registration and filing processes, saving money for clients.68721
COMMENDEDStikeman Elliott Working for its client Scotiabank, the practice automated the drafting and review of "principal at risk" notes, resulting in a 25 per cent cut in legal costs. The move also allowed the firm to double the volume of notes it can create for sale.67821
New Business and Service Delivery Models (In-house)
RankIn-house legal teamDescriptionOriginalityLeadershipImpactTotal
STANDOUTMicrosoftThe Microsoft legal team holds events on various topics with a small group of law firms as part of its strategic partner programme. At a recent forum on innovation, the firms were asked to give presentations on past and future innovations in service delivery. The team hopes to drive behavioural change outside Microsoft by inviting other large corporates to the events. 79824
HIGHLY COMMENDEDMylan

Pharmaceutical company Mylan worked with law firm Hogan Lovells to develop a pricing structure for its global portfolio of work, which is co-ordinated by the firm’s US offices. The aim is to maintain budget certainty, consistency and transparency.

88723
HIGHLY COMMENDEDPayPalThe online payments company's legal team created an innovation lab to generate new intellectual property for the company. The lab came under the legal department until it was shown to be viable. It is now part of the chief technology officer's reporting line, with labs in Singapore, India and the US. The lab is one of the biggest idea generators for the business.78823
HIGHLY COMMENDEDApplied MaterialsApplied Materials’ improved legal service delivery includes an intellectual property management system, which automatically updates terms and conditions, allowing changes to be processed 90 per cent faster. Its centre of excellence for contractual work has cut costs by 80 per cent. 77822
HIGHLY COMMENDEDPearsonAs part of the transformation of Pearson's legal department, the team launched a transaction services centre that acts as a contracting web portal. Staff enter a request and the workflow directs them to a self-service contract, offshore delivery centre or internal lawyers. 68822
COMMENDEDHoneywellThe industrial conglomerate worked with AdvanceLaw, a forum of in-house legal teams, to establish a strategic partner panel of 12 firms. The company is switching most of its legal spend to the panel, which is made up of firms outside the top tier. To maintain quality, all panel work is evaluated and reported quarterly.67720
COMMENDEDNucorUntil recently the 200 decentralised business units at Nucor, the US's largest steel producer, were free to manage their own legal affairs. Now the business has a central legal team that has standardised supply agreements and the procurement process for outside counsel, which has led to significant savings.67720
COMMENDEDTennecoThe auto parts company's due diligence process allows employees to take on new vendors using a questionnaire rather than having to contact legal and compliance. Approximately 10,000 vendors have been screened using the process, which also monitors for fraud and conflicts of interest. 67720
COMMENDEDCI Capital PartnersTo cope with a high volume of smaller mergers and acquisition deals, the legal team at private equity firm CI Capital Partners has developed several ways to control outside counsel expenditure, including process mapping and fixed-fee agreements. 67619
COMMENDEDVista OutdoorThe sports equipment company has driven down legal costs with self-service contracts, ebilling and moving all its external legal work to law firm Reed Smith as sole supplier.57719

