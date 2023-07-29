Awkwardly clutching a bottle of wine on the way to a picnic or party can be a precarious affair. Gohar World offers a stylish solution with its limited-edition chequered basket bag made from bazin, a cotton fabric that’s handwoven in Beirut. On a warm day, opt for the seagrass bottle holder from Anya Hindmarch that features an insulated lining to keep wine cool. Tanchen Studio takes a more minimal approach by weaving together colourful elastic cord that wraps around large oak handles, as does Ancient Greek Sandals with its soft leather cases in neutral tones. Unorthodox adds gold hardware to its structured burgundy carrier with adjustable straps, and sustainable label Mono+n.a.v.y’s two-toned canvas and vegetable leather bag can be embossed for a personal touch.

Gohar World and Super Yaya bazin wine bottle carrier, $298

Métier linen and leather bottle holder, £520

Tanchen Studio elastic and oak bottle carrier, S$65 (about £38)

Unorthodox leather wine carrier, £272

Ancient Greek Sandals leather wine holder, £120

Mono+n.a.v.y leather No 005 wine carrier, £85

Anya Hindmarch seagrass and leather Eyes wine bottle holder, £225

Mulberry leather limited-edition wine carrier, £495