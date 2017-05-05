FT Wealth
Do entrepreneurs give more to charity than those who have inherited their wealth? It is a question addressed in this edition of FT Wealth focusing on the self-made and philanthropy
A new breed of social media stars is wooing brands with the promise of authenticity
Foreword by Hugo Greenhalgh
A project co-founded by a princess attempts a generational shift in women’s approach to philanthropy
The family business’ strong sense of values may be encapsulated in a charter
How film producer Andrea Iervolino beat the odds to become a player
How personality traits such as psychopathy and narcissism may come to haunt the rich
More from this Special Report
Matthew Vincent on the investment potential of supply chain finance
The power of celebrity and the potential to profit have never been greater
Investors forge ahead in the brave new world that follows formerly inconceivable political events
Some managers think the biggest risks are not politics but valuations and interest rates
The value of antique and period jewellery has increased by more than 80% in the past decade, says Bonhams
Three up-and-coming companies carving a niche for themselves and setting up shop in Britain’s old industrial heartlands
The leadership programme offers a ‘safe space’ for the soon to be very rich
America’s Hispanics emerging as a force in philanthropy
Donors in the region are looking to increase their impact
The lottery winner is investing his jackpot in not-for-profit theatres across the US
Leticia Gasca has made a career and built a successful brand — out of business mistakes
A review of David Callahan’s book ‘The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age’
Why run for the White House when it is mayors who have the real power
More than 150 super-wealthy have signed up since its launch in 2010