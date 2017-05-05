FT Wealth

Do entrepreneurs give more to charity than those who have inherited their wealth? It is a question addressed in this edition of FT Wealth focusing on the self-made and philanthropy

Here come the influencers

A new breed of social media stars is wooing brands with the promise of authenticity

Influence and impact

Foreword by Hugo Greenhalgh

Maverick Collective: royally rewarding

A project co-founded by a princess attempts a generational shift in women’s approach to philanthropy

Why a 200-year-old Ispahani Group is writing its own constitution

The family business’ strong sense of values may be encapsulated in a charter

To Tinseltown the hard way

How film producer Andrea Iervolino beat the odds to become a player

Dangers on the dark side

How personality traits such as psychopathy and narcissism may come to haunt the rich

More from this Special Report

The Rich Column: When it pays to bet on black

Matthew Vincent on the investment potential of supply chain finance

Fame in its modern form has redefined talent

The power of celebrity and the potential to profit have never been greater

Political shocks casting a shadow over property markets

Investors forge ahead in the brave new world that follows formerly inconceivable political events

Cracks appearing in European real estate funds

Some managers think the biggest risks are not politics but valuations and interest rates

Households may be hoarding a fortune in vintage jewellery

The value of antique and period jewellery has increased by more than 80% in the past decade, says Bonhams

Innovators leading a regional revival in north-west England

Three up-and-coming companies carving a niche for themselves and setting up shop in Britain’s old industrial heartlands

The Scone Project is a haven for heirs to learn their trade

The leadership programme offers a ‘safe space’ for the soon to be very rich

Number of Latino charitable donors on the rise

America’s Hispanics emerging as a force in philanthropy

Middle East philanthropists lean towards building a civil society

Donors in the region are looking to increase their impact

Roy Cockrum — from monk to millionaire

The lottery winner is investing his jackpot in not-for-profit theatres across the US

How talks about failure in Mexico became a worldwide phenomenon

Leticia Gasca has made a career and built a successful brand — out of business mistakes

Donor power and the waning of democracy

A review of David Callahan’s book ‘The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age’

Who wants to be a billionaire president anyway?

Why run for the White House when it is mayors who have the real power

Giving Pledge signatories vow to donate more than half their wealth

More than 150 super-wealthy have signed up since its launch in 2010