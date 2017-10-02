This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The 110,000 passengers stranded by the collapse of Monarch Airlines are unlikely to view it as an educative case study. Still, by slumping into administration the UK low-cost carrier has illustrated the problem of loss chasing. This is the propensity of investors to throw good money after bad into businesses they have already backed, hoping to save their stake.

Greybull Capital put more than £75m into Monarch when it took control in 2014. The turnround specialist made a series of other investments, culminating in a £165m equity injection last year. Greybull saw Monarch’s future as cheap, long-haul travel. It did not have the financial fuel to pursue that flight path properly.

The first problem was that a fall in the pound after the Brexit vote pushed up dollar costs. The second was a drop in seat prices for flights to Monarch’s short-haul Iberian destinations. Rival airlines increased capacity on these routes as travellers shied away from Turkey and north Africa in the wake of terrorist attacks.

Both problems were well known at the time Greybull announced its gutsy decision to pump further equity into Monarch a year ago. We must surmise that the investor, which manages the wealth of the Meyohas and Perlhagen families, underestimated the scale of both challenges. These have left the company, which notched up a cash outflow of £35m in 2016 before investment, with a deficit of about £200m this year. Greybull stands to lose about £250m.

The Monarch brand proved less compelling than Greybull had figured. Short-haul European flying is price sensitive and dominated by operators such as Ryanair and easyJet. Their superior economies of scale put Monarch at a disadvantage.

Greybull may suffer reflexive criticism as the Monarch blame game begins. The owner’s real fault was to over commit. Interest on about £145m in shareholder loans was rolled up for later payment, for example.

The collapse is uncomfortably timed for the UK’s ruling Conservative party. This week they are attempting to defend capitalism from Labour attacks. Monarch’s woes show markets remain adept at weeding out weak businesses and redeploying their assets to stronger ones. But you should not expect to hear that line in the Tory conference hall, any more than chat about loss chasing in airport lounges.

