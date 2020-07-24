All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Glossophobia is the fear of what? In a DAB radio, what do the letters DAB stand for? After 168 years, which British newspaper was published for the last time on July 10 2011? Amethyst is a variety of which mineral? Brougham, barouche, landau and phaeton are all types of what? What relation was Prince Albert to Kaiser Wilhelm II? © Stefano Bianchetti/Corbis/Getty Images What’s the alliterative title of the 1843 short story by Edgar Allan Poe that’s narrated by a victim of the Spanish Inquisition (above)? What was Terry Wogan’s only hit single? What type of animal appears in the title of the first book by Robert Galbraith (a pseudonym for J K Rowling) — and the first film for which Jack Nicholson won an Oscar? In chemistry, Z is the symbol for which property of an element?

