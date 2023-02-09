Disney plans to cut 7,000 jobs to reduce costs, the UK competition regulator said Microsoft’s acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard would harm competition for UK gamers, and the seventh-generation leader of a European banking dynasty is taking the family’s company private.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Disney to axe 7,000 jobs in $5.5bn cost-cutting plan

UK regulator deals blow to Microsoft’s $75bn Activision deal

Activision Blizzard chief: UK would lose out if it blocks Microsoft deal

‘You can’t be half pregnant’: Why Rothschild is calling time on the public market

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com