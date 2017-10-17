Airbus bets on demand for Bombardier’s ‘cute little plane’

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Airbus appears to have disproved the adage that you can’t get something for nothing after sealing a surprise deal late on Monday night to secure a majority stake in Bombardier’s C Series regional jet.

Not only does the European aircraft maker take control of the newest jet programme without having to pay a penny upfront; the agreement also strikes a blow against its US arch-rival Boeing, which has relentlessly pursued both Airbus and Bombardier through trade disputes.

By taking the 100-150 seater C Series into its portfolio, Airbus will enhance its already dominant hold over the booming single-aisle market, which is expected to account for more than 70 per cent of aircraft orders over the next 20 years. Boeing may now be under pressure to rethink its portfolio of narrow-body aircraft, perhaps even ditching mooted plans for a new twin-aisle, to focus instead on responding to Airbus’s now extended single-aisle dominance.

By offering to manufacture the jet in its Alabama plant, Airbus may also pave the way for the C Series to circumvent the fatal 300 per cent trade tariffs recently proposed by the US Department of Commerce. The ruling was made after Boeing had complained about illegal Canadian and UK subsidies to the programme.

The Airbus deal was a masterstroke, said industry experts. In a single act, the C Series has been rescued from almost certain oblivion while Bombardier closes the book on a financial crisis that twice nearly sunk it. Airbus, meanwhile, acquires a new state-of-the-art aircraft where most of the risk has already been absorbed.

“This makes Boeing’s aggressive trade-war strategy look like even more of a mistake than before, when the main concern was the political pushback from Canada and the UK,” said Nick Cunningham, analyst at Agency Partners. “Boeing appears to have pushed Bombardier into the arms of Airbus.”

“The stunning Airbus-Bombardier partnership for the C Series programme guarantees the future of the new aeroplane . . . and thrusts a big stick up Boeing’s tailpipe,” said Scott Hamilton of aviation and aerospace consultancy Leeham.

But schadenfreude is not enough to guarantee the success of the joint venture or the C Series programme, where the technological challenges of developing the aircraft sent the original $2bn budget soaring to more than $5bn.

To be successful, Airbus will need customers for an aircraft that sits in a tight niche between regional jets with average seating of up to 100 and the short-haul jets that it and Boeing make, which start at about 120-130 seats.

Not so long ago, John Leahy, Airbus’s famously caustic chief salesman, dismissed the C Series as nothing more than a “cute little plane” offered in a narrow segment of the market where there was no demand.

Now Airbus believes demand could stretch to 6,000 C Series type jets, with the power of its sales, marketing and maintenance network behind it. But that is still unproved. The C Series has not won a new order for more than a year, while Airbus’s own slightly bigger A319neo has not clinched a deal for at least four years.

Phil Musser, head of communications at Boeing, tweets: "If @Airbus and @Bombardier think this deal will get them around the rules....#thinkagain"

Rainer Ohler, his opposite number at Airbus, tweets back: "@Boeing When in a glasshouse - don't throw stones: Boeing subsidies galore $5bn for B787 and $8.7bn for B777x."

There is also a risk that shifting production to Alabama may not be enough to avert US tariffs, even if more than 50 per cent of the components are sourced in the US. Boeing may be less inclined to drop its objections to the C Series now that the jet has found a new, more secure home, say some analysts.

Yet Airbus is confident that by plugging the C Series into its formidable sales, marketing and maintenance operations, it can drive orders and bring down costs faster than Bombardier alone would have done. Customers now have the reassurance that Airbus will be there to solve any problems.

Fabrice Brégier, Airbus chief operating officer, predicted that the C Series programme would be “profitable within three years. We will boost competition on this segment.”

But the price Airbus may pay is the demise of the A319neo, the smallest in its A320 family, which made its first flight last March.

The aircraft’s “competitive threat to the A319 and lack of commonality” with other Airbus jets — where cockpits are standardised to allow pilots to move easily from one jet to another — were factors that had dissuaded Airbus from doing a deal with Bombardier in the past, said Howard Rubel, aerospace analyst at Jefferies.

It is a loss that Airbus is ready to contemplate, Mr Brégier seemed to say. So far the aircraft has attracted just 51 orders. “It is fair to say we haven’t sold a 319 for the past three to four years. Here we get extra capacity with [the C Series] in a totally different category,” he said.

The genius of the deal, said Richard Aboulafia from aviation consultancy Teal Group, is that it does look like a win for almost everyone apart from Boeing. Bombardier’s future — and that of the politically sensitive factory in Belfast where the C Series wings are made — now looks more secure. “It’s a company with a lot less risk that can focus on all its other highly neglected lines of business,” he said.

Airbus, meanwhile has made friends in Canada and the UK by promising to secure the C Series manufacturing sites in Quebec and Northern Ireland. Unlike Boeing, which has alienated the Canadian government and imperilled significant fighter jet contracts. “On the single-aisle front, Boeing is being boxed into the 150-seat niche with the 737Max8 as their only big seller,” Mr Aboulafia said. “And Airbus now has improved prospects in the Canadian defence market. They can thank Boeing for much of this.”