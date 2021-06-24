Print this page

Meme stock culture is distorting reality, and it might be here to stay

Tech groups in Taiwan are accused of locking up migrant workers as coronavirus hits the sector, and the rapid rise in prices for raw materials has reversed a decades-long decline in the cost of solar energy. Plus, our global finance correspondent, Robin Wigglesworth, explains how financial memefication is evolving from a niche corner to grow deep roots in stock markets


Tech groups in Taiwan accused of locking up migrant workers

https://www.ft.com/content/4269650e-7660-4b80-b294-f81b4368784c


Solar power investors burnt by rise in raw materials costs

https://www.ft.com/content/2f8dd951-a1b1-410a-89dd-14728c56235d?


How meme lords fuelled a boom in the ‘stonk market’

https://www.ft.com/content/e3304649-7348-424e-b354-e8da1c819364


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast