Meme stock culture is distorting reality, and it might be here to stay

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Tech groups in Taiwan are accused of locking up migrant workers as coronavirus hits the sector, and the rapid rise in prices for raw materials has reversed a decades-long decline in the cost of solar energy. Plus, our global finance correspondent, Robin Wigglesworth, explains how financial memefication is evolving from a niche corner to grow deep roots in stock markets





Tech groups in Taiwan accused of locking up migrant workers

https://www.ft.com/content/4269650e-7660-4b80-b294-f81b4368784c





Solar power investors burnt by rise in raw materials costs

https://www.ft.com/content/2f8dd951-a1b1-410a-89dd-14728c56235d?





How meme lords fuelled a boom in the ‘stonk market’

https://www.ft.com/content/e3304649-7348-424e-b354-e8da1c819364

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.