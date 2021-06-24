Meme stock culture is distorting reality, and it might be here to stay
Tech groups in Taiwan are accused of locking up migrant workers as coronavirus hits the sector, and the rapid rise in prices for raw materials has reversed a decades-long decline in the cost of solar energy. Plus, our global finance correspondent, Robin Wigglesworth, explains how financial memefication is evolving from a niche corner to grow deep roots in stock markets
Tech groups in Taiwan accused of locking up migrant workers
https://www.ft.com/content/4269650e-7660-4b80-b294-f81b4368784c
Solar power investors burnt by rise in raw materials costs
https://www.ft.com/content/2f8dd951-a1b1-410a-89dd-14728c56235d?
How meme lords fuelled a boom in the ‘stonk market’
https://www.ft.com/content/e3304649-7348-424e-b354-e8da1c819364
