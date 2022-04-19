Bank of America gave a bullish revenue outlook as the second-largest US lender reported better than expected earnings, and Mexico’s opposition politicians helped defeat a radical energy reform bill backed by President López Obrador. Plus, the FT’s Eric Platt explains why real yields on US treasury bonds are nearing positive territory and what it means for other financial markets.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Fed policy tightening sends US ‘real yields’ to brink of positive territory

BofA offers rosy revenue outlook as lending rebound boosts results

Mexican president’s radical energy reform defeated in congress

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva, and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

