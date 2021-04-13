Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Making the ‘greener choice’ comes naturally to listener Ros. As more people become increasingly aware of how their daily decisions affect the environment, Ros is wondering if she can make a difference to the planet - and her pocket - through her bank account, pensions and plans for investing. Claer talks to the FT’s Alice Ross, author of 'Investing to Save the Planet' and Bevis Watts, chief executive of Triodos Bank. Review clip: Global Ethical Finance Initiative.

