I was struck by Frankie Green’s comments on your Israel travel piece and his plea for ethical tourism (Letters, October 30).

However, subscribing to such ethical standards would almost certainly require a ban on travel reporting about almost all of the Middle East, Russia, China, a few other European and Asian countries, and much of Africa.

Perhaps most of us should just stay home where, at least, the most dire ethical transgressions — the “stolen land” where “many of us wouldn’t dream of holidaying” — are shrouded in the mists of history.

Leslie Lipschitz

Boston, MA, US