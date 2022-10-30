Geography class: World on track for up to 2.6C temperature rise by 2100, reports UN
Specification:
Climate change
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
World on track for up to 2.6C temperature rise by 2100, reports UN
Outline why the chart ‘The path to Net Zero’ is an effective way of visualising global CO₂ emissions and milestones to net zero by 2050
With reference to the charts, discuss the reasons for countries being short of the 45 per cent reduction in emissions needed by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5C
To what extent is the 1.5C target achievable? Refer to the chart on clean energy investment in your answer
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
