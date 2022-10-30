This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Climate change

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

World on track for up to 2.6C temperature rise by 2100, reports UN

Outline why the chart ‘The path to Net Zero’ is an effective way of visualising global CO₂ emissions and milestones to net zero by 2050

With reference to the charts, discuss the reasons for countries being short of the 45 per cent reduction in emissions needed by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5C

To what extent is the 1.5C target achievable? Refer to the chart on clean energy investment in your answer

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun