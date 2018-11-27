The raucous protests that consume the streets of central Seoul most weekends are so routine that only the most wide-eyed tourists stop for a second glance.

Demonstrations in South Korea — one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies — have long been cherished as an outlet for discontent, regardless of political affiliation.

In recent weeks, however, the tenor of these protests has changed: traditional supporters of the left-leaning Moon Jae-in administration are increasingly taking to the streets, accusing the South Korean president of failing on his promises to reform the nation.

The accusations are significant. Mr Moon’s path to power began two years ago when South Koreans demonstrated in unprecedented numbers over a corruption scandal that would eventually trigger the impeachment and imprisonment of then-president Park Geun-hye.

On the campaign trail, Mr Moon tapped into this popular discontent, pledging to crack down on corruption, reform the nation’s powerful conglomerates and make South Korea a more equitable nation.

Eighteen months into Mr Moon’s five-year term and two years after the “candlelight” protests demanded comprehensive change, the results appear mixed: while a corruption crackdown has claimed several prominent political scalps, corporate reform is again faltering.

Eradicating corruption

South Korea’s longstanding corruption problem was thrown into sharp relief by the scandal involving Park, who solicited bribes worth millions from the nation’s top conglomerates through a shadowy confidante.

On his election in May last year, Mr Moon vowed to tackle the issue, launching a campaign to cleanse the nation of its “accumulated ills”. The result has been a sweeping aside of dubious political figures.

Park was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Lee Myung-bak, another former president, received 15 years for bribery, embezzlement and abuse of power. Prosecutors have made clear the backroom cronyism that once characterised local politics is no longer acceptable.

Critics say the campaign, however, has failed to punish corporate malfeasance.

Lee Jae-yong, chief of Samsung, and Shin Dong-bin, chairman of retail group Lotte, both received suspended jail sentences this year, despite being convicted of paying bribes to Park’s confidante.

The granting of suspended sentences to corporate leaders found guilty of graft has been common practice in South Korea for decades.

Moon Jae-in was elected with the support of left-leaning South Koreans, but now the same people are protesting that his goverment has not done enough to help workers or curb the power of the conglomerates

Studies have found the probability that a convicted leader of a top conglomerate — or chaebol — will receive a suspended sentence is more than 70 per cent. In comparison, the rate in bribery cases for non-chaebol leaders is 40 per cent, while it is 20 per cent for “street crimes” such as theft.

Such decisions remain in the hands of the judiciary, which has historically treated corporate leaders with a light touch.

Reforming the chaebol

Upon his election, Mr Moon appointed a longtime corporate governance crusader to rein in the excesses of the chaebol, whose dominance over the South Korean economy for years made them untouchable.

As head of the Fair Trade Commission, Kim Sang-jo set about pressuring the chaebol to unwind their murky cross-shareholdings and pull back from unfair intragroup deals — and he achieved some success with several conglomerates simplifying their corporate structure.

As the economy has slowed in recent months, however, efforts to dilute the clout of the corporate giants have lost pace.

“The key to chaebol reform is to ease their excessive power, which is at the root of the country’s structural economic problems,” said Park Sang-in, a professor at Seoul National University.

“The government should be working to reduce the dominance of these groups and lay the groundwork for fair competition between smaller players. But in this regard, the government has done nothing,” he said.

Mr Moon has vowed to support small and medium-sized enterprises and established a special ministry to support their growth.

Several events, however — including when the president brought a business delegation to North Korea — have raised questions about whether Seoul is truly intent on shaking up its corporate landscape.

“The previous Park government was criticised widely for its close ties with the chaebol,” said Prof Shin. “But looking at the entourage that President Moon brought to North Korea, could you say his administration is very different?”

The perception that efforts at corporate reform were failing was highlighted last week when tens of thousands of workers -— a group that represented Mr Moon’s electoral base — took to the streets in protest.

Lee Byung-tae, a professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, defended the chaebol as “the main pillars of the Korean economy.”

“Cracking down on them or imposing more regulations will only lead us to economic downfall,” he said.

Building a fairer nation

From the campaign trail through his first 18 months as president, Mr Moon has made clear his desire to transform South Korea into a more equitable nation.

He regularly speaks of the importance of building “inclusive growth” and a “fair economy.”

“In the past, our people worked day and night under the goal of building a well-off nation and became an economic power in just half a century, but fairness was lost along the way,” the 65-year-old said recently.

As a result, his policies have focused on increasing the welfare of vulnerable citizens. His administration increased the basic monthly pension from Won200,000 ($175) to Won250,000 and has announced plans to raise it again next year to Won300,000.

Seoul has also capped working hours and increased the minimum wage by 16 per cent. These policies, however, have recently come under fire for hurting employment as small businesses struggle to pay the increased costs.

“Instead of rectifying the fundamental structural problems, the government is trying easier options, such as hiking the minimum wage with expectation that increased wages will ultimately trickle up. This is nothing different from previous administrations,” said Prof Park.