WeWork’s executives, investors and advisers are discussing curbing the voting power of co-founder Adam Neumann, Speaker of the UK House of Commons John Bercow warns prime minister Boris Johnson that he will allow parliament to do whatever it takes to avoid a no-deal Brexit, British Airways cancels flights on September 27 because of a planned pilot strike, dentistry company SmileDirectClub sees price shares tumble in its public market debut and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is prepared to sweeten the terms of its £32bn offer for the London Stock Exchange Group. Plus, the FT’s Frankfurt editor Martin Arnold explains how the European Central Bank’s historic package of rate cuts and economic stimulus will affect the eurozone economy.

