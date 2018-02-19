ValueAct, the activist investor, has emerged as the third-largest shareholder of Merlin Entertainments in the latest example of US hedge funds targeting UK and European companies.

On Monday, the San Francisco-based fund revealed a 5.4 per cent stake in the FTSE 250 listed group, which operates attractions such as Legoland and Madame Tussauds.

The US investor has previously pushed for management changes at companies including Rolls-Royce, and driven merger and acquisition activity at groups as diverse as Valeant Pharmaceuticals and insurance broker Willis Towers Watson.

Merlin has been under pressure for several months, with the company forced to downgrade its full year profit expectations in a trading statement in October after warning it had suffered from “difficult” summer trading in the aftermath of terrorist attacks in the UK.

A person familiar with the thinking within Merlin’s management said the company was “not alarmed” by ValueAct becoming one of its main shareholders. Shares in Merlin were trading up 2.5 per cent at 351p on Monday morning.

In a statement Merlin said: “We maintain strong relationships with all of our major shareholders. As a matter of course we do not comment on specific investor dialogue.”

In recent months, a number of US-based activists have bought into companies in Europe with a view to agitate for changes to their performance. According to Lazard, US activists deployed $22bn in Europe last year — more than double the $10bn average spent annually on the continent from 2013 to 2016. The activity has continued in recent months, with New York-based Sachem Head taking a small stake in UK-based Whitbread, which runs the Costa Coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels.

Merlin’s main shareholder is Kirkbi, the investment company of the family behind Lego, which held on to a 29.8 per cent stake in the Legoland operator after private equity investors Blackstone and CVC sold their stakes when Merlin returned to the public markets in 2013. The Wellcome Trust, one of Britain’s largest charities, owns a similar sized stake as ValueAct.

The leisure group is due to publish its full-year results next week, but recent sets of quarterly results have been hit by lacklustre performance in the company’s domestic market, where it owns theme parks Alton Towers and Thorpe Park.

These poor results, as well as recent failed merger talks with SeaWorld, have prompted market speculation over Merlin’s corporate future in recent months.

In November last year, Numis Securities said a break-up of the business could unlock value for investors, arguing Merlin should consider splitting its theme parks and Legoland franchise away from its “Midway” portfolio of city-centre attractions such as Sea Life and Madame Tussauds, where like-for-like growth has stalled.