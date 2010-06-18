Respect for the ancients

Up and down Britain the roses are still at their magical best. In London they have been out for a month or so. In parts of the north-west they are beginning their great run only now. I marvel at their generosity and I relish the repeated advice of our great expert, Peter Beales. Warmer weather, he predicts, will lengthen the rose’s flowering season and give us roses until Christmas in many British gardens. “The effect of global warming on the genus Rosa,” he has observed, “can only be positive.”

It is a message worth remembering. Forecasters are still trying to persuade me to plant dreary palm trees in the Cotswolds and adapt to a warmer future. They measure that future by average temperatures and do not allow for intervening nights of sharp frost. Averages are not much help to a tender mimosa when the temperature drops 10 degrees below zero for a day. I will respond by planting more bushes of the lovely single-flowered Rose Frühlingsmorgen and the abundant white-flowered Nevada instead. They are hardy already and on the Beales forecast they will be even better as the average heat rises. Not everything will be bad news for British gardeners if the “global greenhouse” turns out to be even half true.

One sign of recent shifts in our climatic pattern is that on walls most roses nowadays flower ever earlier. The best of the first flush is already almost over and once again it has been magnificent although the British winter was so very cold. My explanation for this abundance is the rarity of spring frosts, a hazard which does these roses’ young growth no favours. I grow the excellent climbing Madame Alfred Carrière on an east-facing wall and I never remember it being better. It is the double white climbing rose which was so wisely favoured at Sissinghurst by the garden’s great founder, Vita Sackville-West. The pictures of it at Sissinghurst, admittedly facing south, have inspired me and many others to plant a Madame Alfred against our own houses. This rose holds its flowers even better if it is out of direct sun, facing east or even north. The white has a blush tinge which is not at all harsh and although the rose flowers only once and tends to catch mildew on its leaves in late summer, it is still a superb performer on a tall wall where it can cover a wide expanse.

On lower walls I am grateful for two tips from our great rose growers. One is that the much-loved bushes of hybrid musk roses can be trained back against a wall or fence where they will flower brilliantly at heights up to about six ft. Pink Felicia or the buff-yellow Buff Beauty look smart and unusual in this setting and are as willing as always to flower a second time in autumn. The other tip is that many of the English roses bred by David Austin in the Midlands will do the same. On their breeder’s advice I moved a rather tall bush of butter-yellow flowered Rose Graham Thomas against a wall and found that it was happier, healthier and more prolific in flower. Many other David Austin favourites will make fine wall shrubs too. They are so useful as climbers because they will reach a more modest height than a Madame Alfred Carrière.

Down in the flowerbeds a magnificent flush of flower has just begun on my favourite performer among all old-fashioned roses, Jacques Cartier. This one is on the borders of the damask group and I simply refuse to adopt the revisionist bossiness of the recent RHS Plantfinder and accept that the name Jacques Cartier has been “misapplied” and should really be Marchesa Boccella. The Marchesa will never catch on in nursery lists or gardening gossip. Its soft pink flowers are not large but are tightly petalled like big buttons for the cover of some rosy sofa. The bushes can be pruned and kept down to about four ft in height but I prune them lightly and stagger the pruning between bushes across the weeks from early February until late March. This extended pruning then extends the season of flowering on differently treated bushes ... I would value a bed of them if they only flowered once but the distinction of this old variety is that it really does flower freely again in every September. It answers critics of the old roses who complain, wrongly, that they flower only once a year.

Others will repeat, too, but they need to be well fed from now on and, if possible, well watered. Second flowerings cannot be taken for granted but I usually get good ones on the fine lilac-rose Vick’s Caprice, the deep red and white-striped Ferdinand Pichard, the excellent pink Louise Odier and, of course, the various china roses, including the basic pink one which goes on flowering into December, whether or not the world is really warming. In the spring rush I forgot to give them their dressing of Growmore fertilizer for roses but I have just done it, reckoning that the long dry spell in mid-April and May would have prevented earlier fertiliser from being washed into the soil and taken up by the roses’ roots. If you expect two seasons from your roses, you must help them by feeding them along the way. Help them too by prompt dead-heading, that most pleasurable of tasks on summer evenings.

The great classics are at their best this weekend, white Madame Hardy, soft pink Fantin Latour and Fritz Nobis and the beautifully shaped, small-flowered white and pink flushed Felicite Parmentier, a once-flowering rose of exceptional health. I notice with a wry smile how these roses are so often missing from “modernist” plantings of waving grass and purple cirsium beside all those slabs of concrete. “Progressive” gardening seems to find old roses too wonderful for its bleak “natural” style. Fortunately, actual gardeners disagree. There is nothing reactionary about a well grown silky white Madame Legras de St Germain. I will be sitting beside my bushes of it throughout the late evenings next week, thankful for its beauty in the fading light while those modern prairie-grasses have lost their visibility.