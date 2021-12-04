This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Aid and Development

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

China cuts finance pledge to Africa amid growing debt concerns

Give a reason why China has invested in Africa in recent years

What reasons might China have for reducing the amount of money it supplies to Africa through investment and loans?

How has China’s trade surplus helped it engage in investment abroad?

Evaluate the extent to which Chinese FDI benefits Africa

Evaluate the extent to which FDI is more harmful to African economies than debt

David Dike, Economic Research Council - Economic Episodes