Economics class: China cuts finance pledge to Africa amid growing debt concerns
Specification:
Aid and Development
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
China cuts finance pledge to Africa amid growing debt concerns
Give a reason why China has invested in Africa in recent years
What reasons might China have for reducing the amount of money it supplies to Africa through investment and loans?
How has China’s trade surplus helped it engage in investment abroad?
Evaluate the extent to which Chinese FDI benefits Africa
Evaluate the extent to which FDI is more harmful to African economies than debt
David Dike, Economic Research Council - Economic Episodes
