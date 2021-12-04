Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  •  Aid and Development

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

China cuts finance pledge to Africa amid growing debt concerns

  • Give a reason why China has invested in Africa in recent years

  • What reasons might China have for reducing the amount of money it supplies to Africa through investment and loans?

  • How has China’s trade surplus helped it engage in investment abroad?

  • Evaluate the extent to which Chinese FDI benefits Africa

  • Evaluate the extent to which FDI is more harmful to African economies than debt

David Dike, Economic Research Council - Economic Episodes

