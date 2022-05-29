This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Market Structures, Pricing and Output Points, Profit, Income elasticity, Regulation, Contestable Markets

Is the ‘subscription economy’ going to feel the Netflix effect?

Using the model of a firm in imperfect competition, show the effect of the falling demand for subscription services. Comment on how this affects price output and profit (pop)

Explain whether subscription services are income elastic or income inelastic

New Regulation will raise the costs further to firms in the subscription economy. Evaluate the impact on both consumers and firms

Netflix is one of a number of firms selling video content. Discuss how the falling number of subscribers affects contestability in this market

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls