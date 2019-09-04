Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

UK Conservative rebels inflict a Commons defeat on prime minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit policy, leaving Britain on the brink of a general election. Plus, Italy’s Five Star Movement votes heavily in favour of a coalition with a centre-left rival, Walmart introduces new restrictions on sales of ammunition a month after a mass shooting occurred at one of its stores, and the US manufacturing sector contracts for the first time since 2016 amid global trade tensions and fears of slowing domestic growth.

