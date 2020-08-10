Print this page

A series of blockbuster deals has led a resurgence in M&A activity since the start of July, and international donors agreed to fund €250m in emergency aid for Beirut after a chemical explosion devastated Lebanon’s capital. Plus, the FT’s US sports business correspondent, Sara Germano, explains why a group of employees at Nike have asked management to publicly acknowledge the company’s own internal shortcomings on equality before promoting the ideal to consumers. 


Megadeals lead M&A revival as big companies bulk up

ft.com/content/59378fea-79a9-4684-ae03-a41798a6245c?


Future of Lebanon and entire region at stake, warns Macron

https://www.ft.com/content/c44ff8e3-1715-499f-8d0e-6774a3d6b8aa


Black employees at Nike object to company’s new ad

https://www.ft.com/content/e8b4a2e3-e0cf-467a-890b-b64db664778a


