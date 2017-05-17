Can zombies be brought back to life? The backers of a series of once-hot consumer tech IPOs — Yelp, Etsy, Pandora — certainly hope so. The growth of all three companies has stalled, and their shares are well off all-time highs. But how can they get their mojo back? Some investors think M&A is the only solution. But it’s not that easy.

Selling can be a tough call when shares have taken a beating — shareholders will probably take a bath in a buyout. Twitter waved off inquiries last year and now is in the midst of a renaissance (by its modest standards). But with the big internet giants flush with cash, activist investors are betting on the chance of someone resuscitating these zombie unicorns. Here are some scenarios:

Yelp has repeatedly been linked to Google and Facebook in the past but a smart tech banker suggested that Priceline or Expedia would be a better fit, as they could extract greater synergies from the local review app’s user data. (Read Lex’s take on this here.)

Pandora, which is also on the block, has been eyed by Sirius XM. But DD’s top source in the TMT industry said that Facebook would be a better fit, given that the social network is constantly looking for ways to boost user engagement and time spent on its platform.

Etsy, after dumping its chief executive under activist pressure last week, now faces two funds, TPG and Dragoneer, calling for the arts and crafts website to explore the much-dreaded “strategic alternatives” — eg find a buyer ASAP. Here the obvious buyer is Ebay (not Amazon) as their business models could blend neatly, according to our top source.

All three companies still have decent and recognisable brands that should help them attract some serious buyers. But all of them must come to terms with the fact that there aren’t that many buyers out there willing to pay the kind of valuations they all had back at the time of their IPO launches. That may be a tough pill to swallow. But it’s better than braaaaaaaaains.

This is Due Diligence, the FT’s premium briefing on deals and the business of dealmaking. DD is delivered daily Tuesday-Friday at 5am GMT. Please spread the word to colleagues and friends. They can sign up and see all previous editions here. Send us your thoughts! Due.Diligence@ft.com

Jack Ma not Ant-sy for acquisition finance

China’s Ant Financial doesn’t need your money — at least not right now.

The Alibaba affiliate, last valued at $60bn, has pushed back its plans for an initial public offering until the end of next year at the very earliest, sources told the FT. Some insiders said not to expect the listing of the company, owned by Jack Ma (below), until 2019.

The news comes as Ant works towards the $1.2bn acquisition of US payments provider MoneyGram. Coming up with enough cash for the buyout hasn’t been a major concern for Ant, which runs China’s largest mobile payments platform, among several other businesses. The company recently raised $3.5bn in offshore debt, a trove that will satisfy most short-term acquisition financing needs. It even successfully chased off Euronet, a competitor for MoneyGram that helped perpetuate concerns over the deal.

Instead, the prospective buyout is coming up against opposition from US Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, who claimed in a letter to US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin that the Beijing-backed acquisition could hurt America’s financial infrastructure.

The Ant IPO, which bankers in Hong Kong had talked up as 2017’s blockbuster debut during the market doldrums last year, must also leap over several regulatory hurdles in China before it gets to the finish line.

Banco Popular: Spain’s Monte dei Paschi?

Not exactly. Banco Popular, the country’s sixth-largest lender, is weighed down with billions of euros worth of toxic real-estate loans and is under pressure to find capital to survive. But underneath the unappealing exterior appears to be enough attractive SME-loans that could attract interest at the right price.

The FT’s Martin Arnold and Ian Mount report that Banco Popular has received takeover interest from rivals, giving the Spanish bank another option as it also considers a rights issue or asset sales. Former JPMorgan Chase banker Emilio Saracho (below), who joined in February as chairman and has been looking to improve the fortunes of the bank, will play a key role. Banco Popular lost €3.5bn last year.

JPMorgan and Lazard are among the advisers working with the bank as it reviews its options.

More from the FT story:

Santander and BBVA, the two biggest banks in Spain, are widely seen by analysts as the most likely acquirers of Popular, not least because they are the only ones with the size to absorb its €147bn of total assets, of which €36.8bn are non-performing real estate and other loans.

....

Analysts said that time was running out for Popular to find a solution. “The clock is definitely ticking,” said Mr Quinn, who estimates the bank needs to raise €4bn of extra capital — more than its €3bn market capitalisation. “They don’t have until the end of the year, so something probably needs to happen by the summer.”

Job moves

JPMorgan Chase has become the latest bank to shake up its Asia-Pacific M&A and capital markets leadership, in a series of moves reported on by IFR.

Kerwin Clayton and Rohit Chatterji will become co-heads of M&A in the region. Clayton was previously head of industrials and energy, while Chatterji was Southeast Asia banking head.

They replace Brian Gu, who becomes chairman of investment banking in Asia Pacific, and John Hall, who will take on the role of co-head for regional global investment banking. Murli Maiya, who covers financial institutions in the region, will become a co-head with Hall.

Daniel Darahem has added the role of head of equity capital market in the region.

Jean-Francois Astier, who was named last week as the new head of Barclays’ global capital markets business, has changed the division’s leadership, according to a report in Financial News. Among the moves, Jill Schwartz will replace Astier as head of leveraged finance. Michael Moravec remains head of European leveraged finance, while John Skrobe and Tom Blouin have been named co-heads of Americas leveraged finance.

Hamilton Lane, the US-based alternative investment company, has appointed three new senior hires in Europe. Carolin Blank has joined as a principal on the European-based relationship management team from advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal. Ahmed Khalil has been appointed vice- president, also on the same team. He was a vice-president at BlackRock Private Equity Partners. Lali Sichinava has joined as vice-president on the business development team, covering the UK market. She comes from Neuberger Berman, where she was on the UK institutional sales team.

Arma Partners, a company specialising in technology, media and telecoms advisory work, has appointed Mark Rodrigues as senior adviser in New York. Rodrigues was a global managing director and leader of strategic customers and solutions at Thomson Reuters. The company has also appointed Friedrich Froeschl as senior adviser in Munich. Froeschl has held executive roles at Siemens and Computer Sciences Corporation.

Perella Weinberg Partners has appointed Cory Hill as managing director of its advisory business. Hill, who joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will work with Chris Mead in the Los Angeles office.

Smart Reads

Kraft Heinz’s CEO talks shop: Bernardo Hees on cost-cutting, dealmaking, partnering with Oprah Winfrey and the Unilever bid that got away. (WSJ)

Can this man raid the retail graveyard? Meet Stefan Kaluzny, founder of Sycamore Partners, a private equity specialising in retail. With retailers being hammered by weak foot traffic and slumping consumer spending, Kaluzny now has the chance to pick the bones. (Bloomberg)

News round-up

Lavazza eyes M&A options in consolidating coffee market (FT)

BHP says it is willing to sell US shale business (FT)

Banco Popular attracts merger interest from rivals (FT)

KKR wins bidding for Dutch car park operator Q-Park (Reuters)

Japan tells Toshiba and Western Digital to get along (Reuters)

Rue21 bites the bankruptcy bullet amid retail gloom (FT)