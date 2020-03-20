Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Republicans and Democrats alike insist that partisan politics will need to be cast aside to address the US economic fallout of the coronavirus — but even within the parties, rifts are emerging over how precisely to structure the largest economic stimulus since 2008.

The federal response to the financial crisis in 2008 — which involved a $700bn bailout for the banking industry — fundamentally altered the national political landscape, paving the way for the fiscally conservative Tea party on the right and Occupy Wall Street and an increase in support for socialist policies on the left.

Now, with businesses shut and millions of Americans facing the prospect of going weeks without pay, lawmakers in Washington are racing to formulate a response before the economic damage gets even worse.

As he unveiled his $1tn economic stimulus plan late on Thursday, Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s top Republican, said he hoped his “bold new proposal”, which includes $1,200 cheques for most taxpayers and billions of dollars in aid to big businesses affected by the virus, would find “bipartisan respect and mutual urgency on the other side of the aisle”.

But just hours later, the top Democrats in Congress — Chuck Schumer in the Senate and Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House — suggested that stimulus talks set to kick off on Friday will be politically fraught, particularly on the question of how industries will benefit.

“We are beginning to review Senator McConnell’s proposal and on first reading, it is not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers,” the lawmakers said, repeating their refrain that any major legislation should support individuals and families over large companies.

Mr Schumer has put forward his own $750bn stimulus plan to compensate workers who lose their jobs or are afflicted by the virus. Ms Pelosi has had multiple conversations with Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin on behalf of the White House about what is needed to prop up an economy ravaged by the crisis.

Corporate bailouts for airlines and other big businesses in 2020 are likely to be less contentious than the banking bailout of 2008, said John Lawrence, a veteran Capitol Hill aide who was Ms Pelosi’s chief of staff from 2005 to 2013.

“When members of Congress voted for [the Troubled asset relief programme] . . . they had to go back to their districts and tell people ‘I just voted to give $700bn to the worst people on earth’.” said Mr Lawrence. “There was real outrage that somebody from a major financial firm that had helped to precipitate the crisis was going to benefit. Here, the executives of the airlines and the executives of hotels, they did not cause this problem.”

Mr Lawrence added, however, that lawmakers would nevertheless be keen to limit what corporations could do with their federal loan money by, for example, banning share buybacks or bonus schemes for senior management.

“There is just as much a sense that if we put public dollars into this rescue operation, that money better be going to employees and their families, and you should not be getting some huge bonus at the same time,” he said.

Jim Manley, who was a senior aide to Senate majority leader Harry Reid in 2008, agreed, saying: “The key hallmark of the last go around was an attempt to put some kind of accountability in place [for bailed-out companies]. The question now is whether that is going to occur.”

Even among the parties themselves, there are disagreements about the best way forward.

Elizabeth Warren, the senator from Massachusetts and former presidential candidate, has been among the most vocal lawmakers calling for restrictions on corporate aid, laying out a series of demands including a $15 minimum wage and installing workers on the boards of bailed-out companies.

While the White House and congressional Republicans are in favour of sending cheques to taxpayers, Mr Schumer and Ms Pelosi have not endorsed that, maintaining there are better ways to support low-income workers.

That position puts them at odds with many members of their own party. Maxine Waters, the Democratic chairwoman of the House financial services committee, has called for giving $2,000 per month to all adults and $1,000 per month to all children for the duration of the crisis, far more than the one-off, means-tested $1,200 payout for individuals and $500 for children proposed by Mr McConnell.

“It’s a health crisis, it’s an economic crisis and it’s a political crisis,” said one top Democratic congressional aide, saying that Democrats would struggle to explain to voters why they had not supported mailing cheques to taxpayers. “When you start explaining, you are losing.”

Republicans are likely to accept some restrictions on corporate bailouts — for instance, Donald Trump said on Thursday he was open to restricting share buybacks by companies that received government loans.

More fiscally conservative Republicans reluctant to increase government debt, such as Kentucky senator Rand Paul, oppose government bailouts altogether. Nikki Haley, the former Republican governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the UN, on Thursday left Boeing’s board because she disapproved of government aid for the aircraft maker, which has been dogged by the 737 Max scandal that predated the coronavirus outbreak.

Doug Heye, a GOP strategist and former spokesman for the Republican National Committee, cautioned that as individual lawmakers set out their stalls, they risked derailing swift passage of any stimulus.

“I am really fearful of members and senators using this as an opportunity to make policy that they wanted to make anyway, and the potential of that to derail people getting help,” he said. “Most voters want to see Washington act and come up with solutions.”