Costs and revenues, price elasticity of demand, cost-push inflation

Pret A Manger to increase cost of its coffee subscription by 20%

Distinguish between i) cost; and ii) price

What is the current rate of inflation as measured by the CPI?

Pret must think that demand is sufficiently robust to the extent that increasing the price of its subscription service will not reduce demand for its products. Using a diagram, analyse this train of thought in the context of price elasticity of demand

With the rate inflation set to halve by the end of the year, evaluate whether Pret will then reverse this price rise

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College