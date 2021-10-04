As declarer, to have some kind of plan is good but, to keep open the option to modify and improve it mid-way, is better still . . .

Bidding

Dealer: North

Game All

North East South West NB NB 2C NB 2D NB 2S NB 4S NB 6S

When North jumps to game, it shows a very weak hand, denying an ace or king. Since 2C followed by a suit bid is game-forcing, a raise to 3S would show greater strength. South either didn’t know this, or chose to ignore it.

West led K♥, and South had to decide how to play his club suit. Correctly, he spurned the finesse, and opted to try to ruff it out. He led A♣, K♣ and 2♣ but he trumped with 7♠, and was over-trumped by East. East returned a trump and now declarer can no longer ruff the fourth club and the diamond loser.

Instead, declarer should consider what he really needs to achieve — the clubs established, the diamond loser in dummy discarded, and the safe ruff of his own second diamond in dummy. When he leads the third round of clubs and West follows, declarer can be certain to achieve all of this. He ruffs this third club with dummy’s J♠, returns to hand with A♦ and leads a fourth club. West plays Q♣ but declarer now exchanges one loser for another, pitching Q♦ from dummy. Whatever West leads now, declarer can win, trump 6♦, draw the trumps, and enjoy his fifth club at leisure.

