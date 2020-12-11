Boris Johnson has warned Britain to prepare for a no-deal Brexit
Boris Johnson has warned Britain to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, and Airbnb shares more than doubled on their first day of trading on Thursday. Plus, the FT’s Brussels correspondent, Javier Espinoza, explains why the EU is giving Big Tech companies an ultimatum when it comes to policing the internet.
Boris Johnson warns Britain to prepare for no-deal Brexit
https://www.ft.com/content/c112b53b-9dc7-462d-b50a-523ce1d42b23
Airbnb soars on debut in latest IPO bounce
https://www.ft.com/content/a1c5cc26-b224-470a-84fe-8a6575fd33dc
EU to tell Big Tech to police internet or face large fines
https://www.ft.com/content/72371610-4820-44c0-a955-4a19e430d343
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published