Print this page

Boris Johnson has warned Britain to prepare for a no-deal Brexit 

Boris Johnson has warned Britain to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, and Airbnb shares more than doubled on their first day of trading on Thursday. Plus, the FT’s Brussels correspondent, Javier Espinoza, explains why the EU is giving Big Tech companies an ultimatum when it comes to policing the internet. 


Boris Johnson warns Britain to prepare for no-deal Brexit

https://www.ft.com/content/c112b53b-9dc7-462d-b50a-523ce1d42b23


Airbnb soars on debut in latest IPO bounce

https://www.ft.com/content/a1c5cc26-b224-470a-84fe-8a6575fd33dc


EU to tell Big Tech to police internet or face large fines

https://www.ft.com/content/72371610-4820-44c0-a955-4a19e430d343


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast