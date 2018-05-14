FT Series A royal wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at Windsor Castle Meghan Markle: a modern addition to the royals Mixed-race, divorced and American, the actress promises to be an unconventional bride Friday, 1 December, 2017 Can Meghan Markle rewrite the royal fairytale? Why the yoga-loving actress is already the perfect 21st-century princess Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 ‘Meghan effect’ opens doors for fashion brands Celebrity’s royal relationship fuels sales at coatmaker and upstart eyewear company Saturday, 2 December, 2017 How to save money on your wedding — readers respond FT Thrift asked for money saving wedding tips . . . and here are the winners Friday, 17 June, 2016 Meghan Markle’s earrings boost jeweller Birks Jean-Christophe Bédos, chief executive of the Canadian brand, is seizing the moment Sunday, 14 January, 2018 A royal affair: will Ralph & Russo design the wedding dress of the year? They designed Meghan Markle’s engagement dress. But will she wear their label down the aisle? Friday, 6 April, 2018 Prince Harry wedding holds scant promise for economy Previous royal marriages have done little to boost output Tuesday, 28 November, 2017