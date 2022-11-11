US stocks roared ahead on Thursday in their strongest day in more than two and a half years, and FTX's founder apologizes for the cryptoexchange's collapse. Plus, how a breakaway firm from PwC is testing western sanctions against Russia.

Mentioned in this podcast:

US stocks surge on lower than expected inflation data

Sam Bankman-Fried apologises for FTX crisis

Accountants in Cyprus break from PwC to retain Russia-linked clients

