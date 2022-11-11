FTX founder’s mega mea culpa
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
US stocks roared ahead on Thursday in their strongest day in more than two and a half years, and FTX's founder apologizes for the cryptoexchange's collapse. Plus, how a breakaway firm from PwC is testing western sanctions against Russia.
Mentioned in this podcast:
US stocks surge on lower than expected inflation data
Sam Bankman-Fried apologises for FTX crisis
Accountants in Cyprus break from PwC to retain Russia-linked clients
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Comments