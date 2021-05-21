Nearly two years on from the collapse of Neil Woodford’s flagship fund, more than 300,000 investors are still waiting to recoup their money — and FT Money would like to hear from readers affected by the fallout.

As the liquidation process drags on, what impact has this had on your finances? Will the losses sustained force you to alter your retirement plans? Are you tempted to throw in your lot with one of the joint claims for compensation, or do you fear this will be a waste of time?

Perhaps you are concerned that the City watchdog has yet to publish its findings into what went wrong. We’d also like to hear your views on Woodford’s plans to start a Jersey-based fund management business.

To contact the Money team in confidence, please email money@ft.com.