Divisions between the US and Europe over whether Kristalina Georgieva should remain in her post as IMF chief are set to overshadow the fund’s flagship annual meetings this week, and the Chinese company BYD is one of the world’s biggest electric vehicles battery makers and also makes its own EVs which it hopes to market globally; and our Science Editor, Clive Cookson, talks about new research into personalised treatments for depression using electrical brain implants, or neural electronics, that also could be used for other conditions.





Divisions over Georgieva’s fate to overshadow IMF annual meeting - with Colby Smith

Battery technology gives China an opening in electric vehicles - with Henry Sanderson

Electrical brain implants: a new way to treat depression? - with Clive Cookson

