Americans start voting in US presidential election

Americans have started casting their ballots for their next president and crucial Senate and House races, with some early voting results and polls at the end of the ferocious and bitter campaign pointing to a narrow lead for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Mrs Clinton cast her own vote after 8am in Chappaqua, New York after a gruelling final day of campaigning that ended with a midnight rally in North Carolina. Donald Trump, who was scheduled to vote in New York City later on Tuesday, told Fox News his campaign would end up being a waste of time if he did not become the 45th president of the US.

“If I don’t win, I will consider it a tremendous waste of time, energy, and money. I will have spent over $100m on my own campaign,” Mr Trump told the cable network.

The candidates themselves are expected to keep a low profile on election day, with few public events scheduled until after polls begin closing Tuesday night. Attention instead turns to the so-called ground game, where each campaign has invested heavily to get their supporters to voting precincts.

Building on the operation set up by Barack Obama, Mrs Clinton is believed to have the most sophisticated get-out-the-vote operation, while Mr Trump has relied heavily on non-traditional means to reach the electorate, particularly social media.

As he has throughout the campaign, Mr Trump turned to Twitter for his first message of election day, tweeting out his campaign slogan: “TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

In the traditional first vote in the New Hampshire hamlet of Dixville Notch, Mrs Clinton beat Mr Trump four votes to two. But she lost in nearby Millsfield 16-4. In Hart’s Location, which started the midnight voting tradition in 1948, she garnered 17 votes to Mr Trump’s 14.

Early voting results suggested a surge in turnout among Hispanics, with analysts suggesting it could turn the tide for Mrs Clinton in some smaller but crucial states such as Nevada, Colorado and Arizona. In Florida, the largest swing state, early voting totals have already eclipsed the final turnout in 2012, with Latino turnout as much as 80 per cent higher than four years ago.

The final average of national polls compiled by Real Clear Politics had Mrs Clinton ahead by 3.3 percentage points, a slight increase over the previous 24 hours. But Mr Trump remained ahead in Ohio, the second-biggest prize seen up for grabs, and Florida appears a virtual dead heat. Mr Trump must win both to have a chance of winning the White House. Nate Silver, the widely cited election polling analyst, believes Mrs Clinton has a 71 per cent chance of success, based on poll evidence only.

Joe Biden, the vice-president who had considered his own presidential run, joked as he voted in Delaware that “the bad news is I’m not going away”. The former senator has been floated as a possible secretary of state should Mrs Clinton win the election. Tim Kaine, Mrs Clinton’s running mate, cast his vote just after 6am in Richmond, Virgina.

After big gains on Monday — during which the S&P 500 snapped its longest losing streak since 1980 with a 2.2 per cent rally and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit its highest close in a month — financial markets were subdued in Asia and Europe as investors awaited the final result.

Traders have bet on a Clinton victory and have sold off at any sign Mr Trump could eke out a win, a sign they believe the Republican’s unorthodox economic policy could jolt the global economy.

In their final rallies, both Mrs Clinton and Mr Trump stuck to the divisive themes they have used throughout the campaign, with Mr Trump accusing his rival of being corrupt while the Democratic nominee labelled the New York developer unfit for high office.

“With your vote, we are just one day away from the change you’ve been waiting for your entire life,” Mr Trump told a night-time rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. “I am with you, I will fight for you and I will win for you.”

Mrs Clinton held one of the largest rallies of her campaign on Monday night in Philadelphia, outside Independence Hall — the site where America’s founding fathers declared independence from Britain in 1776.

“There is a clear choice this election,” said Mrs Clinton. “A choice between division or unity, between an economy that works for everyone or only those at the top, between strong, steady leadership or a loose cannon who would put everybody at risk.”

The nastiness of the campaign has buoyed US rivals abroad with Russian nationalists using raw rhetoric to question whether the US could still rightfully be called a democracy. China’s state-owned Xinhua argued: “American voters will be the biggest losers in the election,” and claimed the US system is now controlled by a small number of rich and connected.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the campaign demonstrated the US was in the midst of crises that would lead to its decline.

